Toys 'R' Us is closing its remaining US stores this week

The age of Toys "R" Us is coming to an end this week.

The iconic toy store chain and subject of kids' idle daydreams for generations is closing its remaining 200 stores in the United States on Friday after filing for bankruptcy in September.

AP Toys 'R' Us is closing for good after 70 years in business.

Toys "R" Us will have closed 735 stores in the U.S. overall by Friday after 70 years in business. The company will continue its operations in some other countries such as Canada, CNN reported.

The company announced in March that it was closing or selling all of its stores, putting up to 31,000 workers into unemployment.

Stores are featuring steep price markdowns, which vary by location, as they liquidate inventory this week in advance of the closings.

The company stopped taking orders through its website in March, and was no longer accepting gift cards and coupons in April.

Sales during the holiday season were not enough to save the company, which noted in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in September that it had $5 billion in debt.

Competition from online giant Amazon, as well as big-box retailers such as Target and Walmart, also contributed to the downfall of a store where generations of children often got their first bike, their favorite action figure or the newest video game.

Charles Lazarus, the World War II veteran who founded Toys "R" Us in 1948 and opened the first toy store in 1957, died at 94 in March, just days after the company announced it was closing all of its stores.

