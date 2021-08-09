Tori Spelling shares back-to-school photo of all 5 kids: 'So grown up'

Summer break is almost over, and mom Tori Spelling is marking the return of the back-to-school season with a sweet family pic.

On Friday, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared the photo featuring all five of her children — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4 — on Instagram.

“My babies are so grown up…” she wrote in the caption, along with a back-to-school checklist. “2 teens☑️. 2 sets of braces ☑️. 5 pairs of new shoes☑️. All Back to school clothing ( mostly ) bought☑️. Almost all 5 kids looking at the camera ☑️.”

As for that last item on her list, her youngest son, Beau, was the lone holdout, choosing to gaze off to the side while his siblings looked straight at the lens. Still, as any parent of a big brood knows, getting four out of five kids to say “cheese” at the same time is a feat worth celebrating.

Spelling, 48, seemed amped up about every detail, including the fact that school days are right around the corner — and not the remote kind.

“Feeling good about them all headed back to in person school in 2 weeks,” she continued, before going on to note the one part she isn’t so excited about.

This year, she and husband Dean McDermott have to worry about getting their kids to and from “four separate schools,” which explains the exasperated emoji (🤦🏼‍♀️) she added to the post.

The last time Spelling gave her fans and followers on social media a look at her kids all together was on Mother’s Day, when she raved about just how much they mean to her.

“Grateful for my babies,” she wrote at the time. “Being a mother is a privilege not a right. And, I appreciate my kiddos everyday for being given this role of guide for them during this journey.”