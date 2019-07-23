Forget the haters — Dean McDermott wants his son to spread the love.

Tori Spelling’s better half told their son Liam, 12, that he shouldn’t stoop down to the level of the online trolls who said he was obese after Spelling was inundated with mean comments when she posted a photo on Instagram promoting Entenmann’s Little Bites in March.

“So she did this post about, you know, having a snack with the family, and all the moms got up in arms. ‘You feed your kids this? … No wonder they’re obese,’” he recounted on Monday’s episode of his “Daddy Issues” podcast. “So, Liam saw this. He saw it on my phone, and he took me aside, and he said, ‘Dad, am I obese?’ And I said, ‘Dude, no. You are not obese.’”

McDermott, 52, then decided to turn the whole incident into a teachable moment for Liam.

“I took him aside, and I said, ‘Look, you know what? People are going to say horrible things. We’re in the spotlight, Mom and Dad. People know who you are, and people are going to say nasty things," he said.

McDermott, who has four other children with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, laid out the paths his son could take when deciding how to react to all the negativity.

"So you can fire back at them, or you can stop and think and send them some love," he said. "Because think of how horrible their life must be if they’re gonna take the time to go on Mom’s account, look at it, and write something horrible about somebody they don’t know. How messed up is their life? How sad are they? They probably live in their mom’s basement. They probably have no friends.’ So I said, ‘We can get mad about this, or we can take the high road, send them some love because they’re hurting.’"

McDermott also pointed out that his 20-year-old son from a previous marriage, Jack, is a good example for Liam to follow.

“I said, ‘Look at your brother, Jack. Your brother Jack is 6-foot-4, and he’s, like, 170 (pounds). He’s, like, beautiful, tall and thin, and he went through a phase where he wasn’t,’ McDermott said. "I said, ‘Remember your brother Jack, when he went away to Canada and came back two months and he grew a foot?’ I said, ‘It’s in your DNA. Look at that. You’re not obese. You’re gonna sprout out, and you’re big and beautiful.’”

McDermott has often spoken out against people who've slammed his family online, including last month when critics bashed Spelling after she posted a photo of herself in a bathing suit. He has also advised his kids to take a "spiritual way of handling the criticism."

“Social media was made to bring the world closer together and communicate with each other, not to give a voice to people who shouldn’t have one," he said on his podcast last month. "I will always stand up for my children and I will always stand up for the underdog.”