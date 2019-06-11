Dean McDermott will not back down from anyone who has harsh words for his family.

Tori Spelling’s husband said on his “Daddy Issues” podcast that he has a plan to teach his kids how to deal with the ugliness of social media.

“(Trolls) comment on my kids' looks, and their hair and their clothes,” McDermott said on the inaugural episode of the podcast with comedians Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris. “I’m just like, ‘Enough is enough.’ I put my foot down, and I’m trying to teach my kids a more spiritual way of handling the criticism.”

McDermott, who has five kids with Spelling, including Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Liam, 12, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2, lamented how people are going after his family.

“Social media was made to bring the world closer together and communicate with each other, not to give a voice to people who shouldn’t have one," he said. "I will always stand up for my children and I will always stand up for the underdog.”

When it comes to getting picked on, McDermott, 52, and Spelling, 46, have plenty of experience from which to draw.

Just last week, McDermott went on the defensive after people on Instagram attacked Spelling and her “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-stars Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris in an Instagram photo featuring them in black bathing suits.

“I love how you haters have private accts!! Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!” he wrote in the comments.

In March, Spelling took some heat after posting a photo of her kids eating muffins, with some people questioning the nutritional value of the food and commenting on the children's weight.

“Hey everybody, I am sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife, Tori Spelling. Just because she’s a celebrity they think they can say and do whatever they want,” McDermott said in a video shared to Instagram.

In January, the couple’s children were the focus of more online trolls when Spelling posted a picture of her, McDermott and their kids with “90210” co-star Ian Ziering. People mocked the children, causing McDermott to speak out.

"I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children," McDermott wrote. "Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!"

In the wake of that incident, Spelling talked about how her fame made her an easy target.

"I have dealt with it forever, but when they say things about your kids, you’re just like … 'What?' Everyone is so anti-bullying these days, but it feels like lately with celebrities, that doesn’t apply," she told Us Weekly. "You can say whatever you want about celebrities and their kids, their family, but you can’t say it anywhere else in any other profession."

Back in September, Spelling’s kids were also singled out after their mother posted a back-to-school photo of them, with some people saying they were “disheveled,” “fat” and “unfit.”

Spelling wasted no time in shooting down the haters in the comments.

"I am a proud mama bear and I enjoy sharing our family journey with my family, friends, fans, and online supportive and loyal community," she wrote. "And thank you to all the #mamabears out there. We always have each other’s backs! For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say, 'Shame on you!'"