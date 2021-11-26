Tori Spelling celebrates 'empowered females' as she and daughters cook for Thanksgiving

Tori Spelling is thankful to be raising strong women!

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared a Thanksgiving photo celebrating the holiday with her two daughters, Stella, 13, and Hattie, 10.

Spelling and her girls took a moment away from peeling sweet potatoes to smile for a selfie.

"Three empowered females cooking, cheering, and chatting. Making sweet potato casserole, drinking cranberry mimosas {mine with champagne and theirs sparkling apple juice}, and watching a holiday rom-com on @stella_mcdermott08 laptop," she wrote on Instagram. "Grateful for my family… stay safe and love hard on the ones you love. xoxo"

While Spelling only posted her girls on social media, it led some people to wonder where were the men in her life. Spelling, 48, is also a mother to sons Liam, 14, Finn, 9 and Beau, 4, with her husband Dean McDermott, 55.

Earlier this week, Spelling released a cute photo of her family's holiday card on Instagram, but many fans noticed that McDermott was missing, sparking speculation that the pair could be having trouble.

Spelling replied to a fan and said McDermott wasn't included because he is "filming his new feature film in Canada."