Tori Spelling opens up about her children being bullied

Tori Spelling took to Instagram to talk about an issue that affects many children, including her own. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared that her two oldest children, 11-year-old Stella and 12-year-old Liam, have been bullied at school.

“My two 1st born... they have been thru so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves,” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued her caption, starting with her daughter’s experience with bullying throughout her childhood.

"Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime,” Spelling wrote. “Her old school in Encino, we were told she is acting like ‘Patient zero’ and ‘she’s playing the victim’ & ‘we are talking to the parents of that said bully’ and ‘he is trying to change.’ He never did! Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids.”

The bullying got so bad that Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, had to move their children to a new school when the bullying didn’t stop.

“We then moved kiddos to another school. One, that professed feelings and kindness as a priority,” she wrote. “This time, my daughter was bullied so bad (including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn’t even know about.).”

The mother of five shared that the boy had been expelled by the school but “the damage had been done.”

“She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her,” she said. “She wanted to empower others girls and be a business leader. She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school. This girl, 2 years ago told me she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily.”

Spelling’s eldest child, 12-year-old Liam, has gone through a similar bullying experience as his younger sister, including alleged comments about his intelligence and work ethic by administrators.

“He graduated last year from Encino but not without the principal telling us he was ‘unmotivated‘ & lazy,” she explained. “Poor guy thought from way he was treated by her that he was ‘stupid’. Beyond not the case. He is a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and a creative kind guy!”

She continued, adding that Liam’s bullying intensified when he moved to the same school as his sister.

“He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches,” she revealed. “This school (who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with Liams. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave. Was hesitant to post this bc as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have.”

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their children attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Dog Days" on August 5, 2018 in Century City, California. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Spelling ended her candid post stating that she was a “#worriedmama.”

This isn't the first time that she has opened up about comments made about her children. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum revealed to Us Weekly about body-shaming comments made about her children in January.

"I have dealt with it forever, but when they say things about your kids, you’re just like … 'What?' Everyone is so anti-bullying these days, but it feels like lately with celebrities, that doesn’t apply," she said. "You can say whatever you want about celebrities and their kids, their family, but you can’t say it anywhere else in any other profession."