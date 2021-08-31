Tori Spelling is one beaming parent.

The actor and reality star celebrated son Finn turning 9 Monday with a sweet tribute to him on Instagram, chock full of photos of him as he’s grown over the years.

“My Finney is 9 today ... Everyone knows our journey together,” she began.

“He’s my miracle baby. We fought together for survival and he’s my warrior! The word manifestation was truly just a word to me till I watched first hand how what you truly fight for and believe in can be manifested. And, today he celebrates his 9th birthday.”

Spelling had a difficult pregnancy with Finn. She was diagnosed with placenta previa, a condition in which the placenta covers the cervix, causing internal bleeding. The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star spent 10 weeks in the hospital and four months in bed.

“Finn’s heart is ginormous and his soul is so beautiful,” she continued in her post. “He was the first of my babies to get my brown eyes. We twin inside and out in so many ways. Except, I aspire to be the human he is. You are magical Finn Davey. And, never stop smiling and telling us Finn Facts. Love you with all my heart and soul.”

Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are parents to four other kids, Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, and Beau, 4.

Earlier this month, Spelling posted a photo of all five kids as they got set to return to school.

“My babies are so grown up…” she wrote, in part.

"Feeling good about them all headed back to in person school in 2 weeks ( well aside from 4 separate schools to do drop off/pick up this year," she added.