Olympic snowboarder Torah Bright executed the perfect upside-down breastfeeding stunt. But some of the judges on Instagram weren't impressed.

In a picture posted earlier this month, a topless Bright, 34, is nursing her 10-month-old son, Angus, while doing a handstand.

Snowboarder Torah Bright shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her son while doing a headstand. torahbright / Instagram

“Becoming a mother has unleashed something inside of me. It’s deeply spiritual. It’s primal. It’s raw. It’s fierce. It is pure. I am a mother,” the Australian athlete wrote on Instagram. “My prayer for all mothers, now and in the future is that they be heard. Honored. Respected and encouraged to trust their intuition.”

“100% best feeding position I’ve ever seen!” one fan wrote.

Added another, “That headstand breastfeeding pic is fierce.”

But not all of the comments were kind.

“That’s just f---ing weird. What are you trying to prove?” one troll wrote, while another snipped, “Gosh if you wanna do a naked handstand go ahead (you look fantastic) but a baby isn’t a prop. Yuk.”

Bright, who shares her son with husband and fellow snowboarder Angus Thomson, responded to the backlash in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

“There were a lot of negative comments from mothers. There were a lot of positive ones too,” Bright revealed. “Mothers, we need to encourage each other. We need to lift each other up. We need to play each other compliments. We need to support each other.”

Bright noted that while parenthood is “beautiful,” it can also be quite challenging.

“We need to have each others back, and not compare each other and not judge each other,” she explained, before breaking into a smile and asking, “but did anyone really think that that’s how I breastfed!?”

Bright was swiftly inundated with love from her nearly 200,000 followers.

“Power to you!” wrote one person. “You are an absolute mom boss. Thanks for being an inspiration both on and off the slopes.”

Last month, Bright shared a photo of herself breastfeeding Angus on a skateboard.

