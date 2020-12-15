Top Chef star Marcel Vigneron and wife welcome rainbow baby

“Top Chef” star Marcel Vigneron and his wife Lauren Rae Levy are proud new parents of a baby boy.

Vigneron posted the announcement on his Instagram account on Monday night, writing their “little cutie patootie” had arrived.

“…He is the best holiday gift a growing family could ask for!” Vigneron wrote. “Our beautiful rainbow baby entered the world on Wednesday, 12/09/2020 weighing 3,260gm and 19” of pure deliciousness!”

He added they’re keeping the baby’s name “for our family for now” but plan to share more soon.

Levy said in an Instagram post that she was delivering by C-section "as our baby never flipped and is breech."

She said it took her a minute to adjust to the idea but chose to "honor how our son wishes to enter this world" and felt good about the decision.

"What matters most is that he is healthy, and that the delivery goes smoothly," she wrote.

Vigneron and Levy tied the knot last November and have been open about their pregnancy loss. In September, Levy shared a photo of her growing baby bump and penned a thoughtful essay about her “missed miscarriage.”

“I think it’s important to recognize that while we are beyond blessed and ecstatic to have our Rainbow Baby Boy on his way, it doesn’t take away from the loss that we suffered,” she said, in part. “And while the pain isn’t quite as horrific as it once was, there are days that I can’t help but think about what that baby would have been like.”

“Our Rainbow Baby is due December 15, and he will enter this world knowing he has been loved from the moment we knew he existed. Marcel and I have always had an adoration for rainbows... but now we love them even more,” she added. “Baby LV is already the most beautiful rainbow we could have been blessed with after our storm, and for that we will always be extra grateful.”