With Christmas quickly approaching, it's time to order all of your last-minute gifts while there is still time to have them shipped.

We thought it would be a good idea to share what the TODAY readers are actually purchasing from our gift guides this holiday season. Overall, the most popular gifts are for kids and toddlers, so if you're shopping for a young one, you're in luck! There are also a few popular items on here for the women in your life, including a Kate Spade bracelet and a Charlotte Tilbury highlighter palette.

Here are the top-selling gifts purchased by our readers. Hopefully these can help you finish off your Christmas shopping list!

1. Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone, $28 (usually $30), Amazon

From our 1-year-old gift guide, this kids xylophone can be played in many different ways. It's the most popular item from all our gift guides, so consider it a great option if you're shopping for a child ages 1 to 3.

2. Infantino Sensory Press and Stay Sensory Blocks, $15, Amazon

This set of 24 blocks is easy for young kids to put together and pull apart. The blocks encourage imagination and are perfect for ages 6 months and older.

3. Melissa & Doug Wooden Touch & Feel Peek-A-Boo Puzzle, $10 (usually $13), Amazon

"Melissa & Doug makes great puzzles for all ages. This is a good starter puzzle as tiny hands learn to fit pieces together." - from the 1-year-old gift guide

4. ThinkFun Zingo Bingo, $20, Amazon

"Four-year-olds are starting to learn about games with rules. This simple variation on bingo works well for pre-readers." - from the 4-year-old gift guide

5. LEGO My First Puzzle Pets, $6 (usually $10), Amazon

"LEGO makes this starter set that combines a puzzle with early building skills." - from the 1-year-old gift guide

6. Chomp Goes the Alligator, $16, Amazon

This children's book is very popular among TODAY shoppers. "Matthew Van Fleet specializes in interactive, rhyming books for the littlest learners. 'Moo' is another Van Fleet favorite." - from the 1-year-old gift guide

7. O Ball Tubmarine Bath Toy, $6, Amazon

"This bath toy is easy to hold and lets toddlers set things in motion." - from the 1-year-old gift guide

8. Stomp Rocket Jr. Glow, $15, Amazon

Outdoor toys are always a fun idea for kids. This one is a top-seller from our 4-year-old gift guide.

9. HABA Animal Upon Animal Stacking Game, $21, Amazon

As toddlers reach the age of 5, more complicated puzzles and building with smaller toys are becoming appealing to them. That's why this is one of the top sellers from our 5-year-old gift guide.

10. Oliver Rocket Bath Bomb Set, $20, Amazon

If you know someone who loves to take warm baths after a long day, this bath bomb set is perfect. They are extra fizzy and come in six different fragrances.

11. TAGVO LED Light Up Hat Beanie Knit Cap, $15, Amazon

"This is one gift you might want to give early. With flashing lights and festive tableaus, your giftee will want to wear this cozy hat all season long." - from TODAY's top 50 gift ideas for everyone on your list

12. Kate Spade 'Heart of Gold' Bracelet, $28 (usually $32), Amazon

If a woman in your life has a heart of gold, gift her this bracelet as a reminder and a thank you.

13. Crayola Inspiration Art Case, $18, Amazon

For a kid who loves art, gift them this case of all the supplies they'll need to create fun and unique projects you can hang on your fridge.

14. Mama Bear Necklace, $120-160, UncommonGoods

This precious 18-inch chain features a sterling silver mama bear with up to four bears in tow. It's the ideal necklace for a proud and brave mama! This is one of TODAY Contributor Julie Loffredi's favorite picks from our gift guide for moms.

15. Bobeau One-Button Fleece Wrap Cardigan, $29 (usually $58), Nordstrom

"The 3,900 likes on Nordstrom don't lie — people are obsessed with this wrap cardigan! It can be worn open or buttoned and comes in twelve cozy colors." - from our gift guide for grandmas

16. Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold Palette, $58, Nordstrom

"Cult beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury launched this highlighter palette over the summer and it quickly sold out. Now it's back in stock and expected to fly off the shelves before you know it. Created by the eponymous makeup artist to stars like Amal Clooney and Natalie Portman, this shimmery trio will add all the necessary sparkle this holiday season." - from the TODAY Hot Holiday List

