Tomorrow's Voices: Connecting talented teens to their role models

TODAY is giving talented teens the opportunity of a lifetime — a chance to meet inspiring mentors including Mark Cuban, Jewel and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The TODAY All Day streaming special "Tomorrow's Voices," hosted by Hoda Kotb, streams this week at 11am and 8pm ET.

“Tomorrow’s Voices” was created by TODAY with our sponsor and parent company Comcast, which helped find the students profiled. They include a Nepalese refugee from Salt Lake City, an aspiring Olympic fencer and a songwriter who uses music to help her cope with ADHD.

Courtesy of NBCU Academy, the students all had the opportunity to learn basic TV interview and journalism skills from NBC News correspondents.

Viewers can tune in on TODAY All Day on Peacock, TODAY.com, Roku, Xumo and YouTube Monday, March 22 through Friday, March 26 at 11 AM and 8 PM ET.