There’s a baby on the way for Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston!

Ashton confirmed the news to Vogue as she attended the premiere of her upcoming period drama, “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” in New York City on Wednesday night.

The English actor’s baby bump was visible as she walked the red carpet in a flowing, tulle gown with beaded embellishments.

Zawe Ashton showed off her baby bump at the New York City premiere of “Mr. Malcom’s List.” Jamie McCarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

She looked stunning in the custom Sabina Bilenko dress, which had a Regency-esque empire waistline and ethereal capes extending down from the off-the-shoulder sleeves.

The “Velvet Buzzsaw” star wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style and accessorized with sparkling earrings and a black manicure.

Ashton and her “Mr. Malcolm’s List” co-star Freida Pinto shared a moment on the red carpet. Jamie McCarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

This will be the first child for Ashton, 37, and Hiddleston, 41, who got engaged in March, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The couple met in 2019 when they co-starred in the revival of Harold Pinter’s 1978 play “Betrayal” in London.

Ashton will reportedly join her fiancé in the Marvel Universe when she portrays an as-of-yet-unnamed villain in next year’s “Captain Marvel” sequel.

She and Hiddleston tend to keep their private lives under the radar, and they have not revealed the due date or any other details about the pregnancy.

While this is the first time Ashton has confirmed she’s expecting, the actor been rocking flowing dresses that flatter her baby bump since the spring.

Hiddleston and Ashton were all glamour as they attended the BAFTAs in March, the same month they got engaged. Kate Green / Getty Images

She looked gorgeous in a floor-length pink gown as she and Hiddleston attended the British Academy Film Awards in London in March.

Ashton sported a flowing dress at a pre-BAFTAs party for the British luxury brand Dunhill. Mark Boland / Getty Images

Earlier that month, she sported another long dress with an abstract, painted print at a pre-BAFTAs party in London.