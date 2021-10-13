Tom Brady had a one-on-one huddle with his son Jack, 14, before they attended a Super Bowl party with rapper Snoop Dogg in 2019.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recalled the conversation on Monday, while chatting with Snoop on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.”

“It was midnight. It was in our hotel. So, we had this special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed,” Brady, 44, shared. “But, at the same time, there was a pole and my son… he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, ‘Jack, cover your eyes.’”

Jack, who was 11 at the time, assured his father that he was just fine.

“He goes, ‘Dad, I’m good. I’m good,’” Brady said.

Later that night, it occurred to the seven-time Super Bowl champion, that his ex Bridget Moynahan might not be happy about her child’s whereabouts.

“It’s two in the morning. And we are having the time of our life and I’m like, ‘Holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain’t going to see this kid for a long time,’” Brady quipped.

“Yeah, keep that under your hat, Jack,” Snoop, 49, said.

“He’s growing up quick that boy,” Brady added.

The former New England Patriots player is also dad to Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, with wife Gisele Bundchen.

Despite splitting with Moynahan in 2006, the two have remained friendly over the years as they co-parent Jack.

In February, the “Blue Bloods” star even congratulated Brady on his Super Bowl win sharing a photo to Instagram with the caption, “I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers.”