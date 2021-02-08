Tom Brady shares sweet moment with his wife and kids after Super Bowl win

Tom Brady made sure to enjoy his latest Super Bowl victory with those who mean the most to him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who earned his seventh title by crushing the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, reunited with wife Gisele Bundchen and his three children on the field after the game ended.

“Above all, he's still a dad,” tweeted the NFL Up account, which shared a video of Brady rocking a championship T-shirt while hugging his kids and Bundchen.

Tom Brady celebrates with daughter Vivian. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Brady and Bundchen exchange a kiss after his big win. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Brady was flanked by family as he hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Dirk Shadd / Zuma Press via Alamy

Brady even let daughter Vivian hold the coveted trophy. Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Brady and Bundchen are parents to son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8. He also shares son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Brady, 43, also let Vivian hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which definitely raised some fans’ eyebrows.

“Tom Brady just hands the Lombardi Trophy off to his daughter. He’s over it. Ready for the next one,” someone joked about him.

"Tom Brady just handed the Lombardi Trophy to his daughter and that's awesome," someone else wrote.

Brady, who was named MVP of the Super Bowl for the fifth time, had already proved to be a family man earlier this postseason after the Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game. He walked over to the stands and asked a security guard if he could say hi to Jack before he climbed a railing and they embraced.