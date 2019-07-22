Tom Brady's cliff jump with his 6-year-old daughter on a family vacation is being flagged for unnecessary roughness by some and seen as an adventurous daddy-daughter moment by others.

The New England Patriots star quarterback posted a video on Instagram Saturday of him leaping off a cliff in Costa Rica while holding the hand of his daughter, Vivian, who appears to hesitate before he yanks off her off the side.

"If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving,'' Brady captioned the video. "Daddy always gives her a 10 though!"

It's not clear in the video how high the rocks were.

"You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father - but this just gave me anxiety. Geeezus,'' Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson commented on Instagram.

While fellow sports dad Stephen Curry replied with laughing emojis, others viewed it as an irresponsible moment, writing that Vivian came dangerously close to hitting rocks and noting that she landed awkwardly on her side in the water.

"When she hesitated, he could of dislocated her shoulder! He snatched her into the water!" one commenter wrote.

"Not your best play calling here,'' another wrote.

"Is this any different from the girl pushing her friend off the bridge a year ago?" another wrote in reference to a teen who was nearly killed when her friend pushed her off a 60-foot bridge last year.

A representative for Brady declined to comment.

Others responded that it simply looked like the two were having fun.

"There are always going to be some people that don't like Tom. Get off your couch and experience life, nature, challenge yourself, you will be happy you did,'' one Instagram commenter wrote.

"What a cool exhilarating experience with your child,'' another wrote.