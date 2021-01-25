Watch Tom Brady run to the stands to hug his son after advancing to Super Bowl

Sure, he’s going to his 10th Super Bowl, but Tom Brady is focused on family.

After his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, on Sunday at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field to win the NFC championship and advance to the big game, Brady ran over to the stands to give son Jack, 13, a hug.

“Can I say hi to my son?” he asked a security guard.

Brady climbed onto a rail while Jack walked down a few steps before they embraced.

“Love you, kiddo,” Brady said.

Brady, 43, shares Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, who is among the millions left in awe of Brady’s latest athletic feat.

Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/8UXpu8ZxH9 — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) January 24, 2021

“Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @Buccaneers,” she tweeted, along with a photo of Brady on the field after the game, as well as a picture of him with their son in the stands.

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and their kids, son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8, were also cheering him on.

“We are already cheering here papai!” Bundchen captioned a photo of her with the children on Instagram. “We love you! Let’s go @tombrady !! Let’s go Bucs!!!”

Brady and the Buccaneers won three road playoff games to advance to the Super Bowl, where they will square off against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, in Sunday's AFC championship.

If the Buccaneers win, it will be Brady’s seventh Super Bowl title — which pretty much guarantees Jack will have the coolest dad in attendance at school career day.