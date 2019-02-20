Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 20, 2019, 6:55 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Potty training can be a struggle for any mom, but there are special challenges when it comes to potty training a little boy. For obvious reasons, things can get pretty messy!

We found a product that might just be able to help keep your bathroom floors and walls pee-free. It's a clever toilet light designed to help your toddler improve his aim.

Toddler Target Potty Training Bullseye Nightlight, $30, Amazon

The gadget attaches to the toilet seat, and the green light turns on and off with a motion sensor, which can be seen during the day or at night. It has a fully adjustable design to fit almost any toilet, according to the manufacturer. It also comes with batteries already installed.

According to TODAY Parents Editor Rebecca Dube, products that help with aim might be worth a try.

"As a mom of two boys, ages 5 and 9, I think anything that helps with aim could be a good thing," she said. "The old-school method is to toss a few Cheerios in the potty for 'target practice,' and this product seems like a fun update on that idea.

"While I think this product is worth a try, I’m also a bit skeptical," she added. "The mess boys make in the bathroom sometimes defies logic. I’ve found myself scrubbing pee off the walls at about my shoulder height. How does that even happen?? (Please don’t answer that, I don’t want to know.)"

We don't want to either.

If it's nighttime bathroom runs that are causing the most mess, we also like this motion sensor light that illuminates the whole bowl.

Motion Sensor Toilet Bowl Light, $13 (originally $18), Amazon

We know some messes are inevitable, but these handy gadgets still seem worth a try. Your son will love them (and you'll love not having to scrub the bathroom every day).

