Toddler steals the spotlight from middle school cheerleaders in viral video

A toddler cheerleader joined his big sister's cheer routine at a football game, in a video you need to see.

"When you're 2 but you have watched too many cheer practices in the living room," Texas mom Michelle Rodriguez captioned a TikTok video with more than 10 million views and 2.4 million likes.

Rodriguez, of Pflugerville, Texas had recorded her 2-year-old son Liam standing on a football field with her daughter's school cheerleading team, copying their every move.

With three older sisters who dance and cheer, Liam was destined for pom poms.

"Last year, he started stealing his sister's pom poms," Rodriguez told TODAY Parents. "We hid her expensive ones at home and I bought Liam a cheap pair. Then, my daughter's coach gave him an extra pair she had for the team."

Michelle Rodriguez's 2 year old son Liam loves cheerleading. Courtesy Michelle Rodriguez

Liam's ability to observe and mimic cheer moves is astonishing to Rodriguez, who delivered him prematurely at 27 weeks. At birth, Liam weighed only two pounds and had surgery to repair a hole in his heart.

Rodriguez said her son has overcome expectations with his developmental growth, particularly his ability to learn information.

When his 12-year-old sister Amaya practices choreography at home, Liam memorizes the moves.

Last week, as Amaya and her cheer team took the field at Kelly Lane Middle School, Liam followed, jumping and waving his silver pom poms for the 10-minute performance.

Comments on TikTok, which call Liam "sooo cute" with a "rhythm on point," show demand for his second act.

"We're trying to get him a cheerleader uniform," said Rodriguez.

