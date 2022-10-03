Find out what’s new on ‘Sesame Street’ as it announces launch of season 53

It's Elmo's world, and we're all living in it. The Muppets are returning to everyone's favorite street in November for even more adventures in the neighborhood.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind award-winning children's show "Sesame Street," announced exclusively on TODAY that the show is launching a new season starting Nov. 3.

“As with every new season, our goal is to deepen connections with families by creating unique and dynamic ways for them to engage with 'Sesame Street,'” executive producer Sal Perez said. “Season 53 continues our tradition of meeting the needs of kids today with authentic, meaningful content while keeping them learning, laughing, and singing along. This season, both beloved and new friends will model the power of relationships and show the many ways we are all connected and belong in our families and communities.”

Season 53 is focused on helping children develop healthy self-identity and a sense of belonging, the nonprofit said, to celebrate diversity. The season's goal is to increase children's confidence in who they are and allow them to find joy in connection.

The season has 35 episodes dropping every Thursday on HBO Max's Cartoonito, the preschool block on Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Next fall, the season will stream on PBS Kids.

Amy Friedman, head of kids and family at Warner Bros. Discovery, said the new season gives kids "a sense of connection across differences."

"'Sesame Street' has always given kids a mirror to themselves and a window to each other, and this season strengthens that tradition," Friedman said.

The new season is also set to feature some famous faces: Mickey Guyton, Amber Ruffin, Zazie Beetz, Dr. Jill Biden, Samuel L. Jackson, Brett Goldstein, Ava Duvernay and HAIM.

Sesame Workshop also announced a new digital series, "Word of the Day," exploring the power of language and featuring guests like Amanda Gorman. Elmo and Tango will also be featured in a new holiday special, "The Nutcracker: Starring Elmo and Tango," available Dec. 1.

"We know that when young children develop a positive and healthy sense of self and identity, they are better able to flourish and develop to their fullest potential," said Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, Sesame Workshop's Senior Vice President of Curriculum & Content. "This season's curriculum is woven through stories that highlight positive self-identity and encourage us to treat each other with kindness, fairness, and respect."