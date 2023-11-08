Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush talk about the funny way their kids gaslight them

At just 2 years old, Barbara Bush's daughter is already gaslighting her.

Barbara appeared with her sister, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote their new book, "Love Comes First," when she shared the latest antics of her toddler daughter, Cora.

When talking about her kids, Clarkson asked Barbara if her daughter is in her "terrible 2s yet."

"I didn't get terrible 2s. I got 3-nager," Clarkson said.

While Barbara doesn't see 2 as a tricky age for Cora, she suspects the difficult age is going to start later.

"That's what I'm scared, is that it's just delayed, and I keep saying she's perfect," she said. "And then she's gonna sneak up on me."

Barbara explained how Cora is "super joyful" and that her first word was "meow." She even dressed up as a kitty this Halloween.

"So, she just dressed as herself, basically," Barbara said.

The other word Cora uses? "No."

"She's a totally unreliable narrator," Barbara said. "She'll be eating watermelon and I'll say, 'Oh, is that watermelon?'"

Shaking her head to illustrate, Barbara shared that her daughter's response would be a simple "no."

Jenna recognized what Barbara's daughter was doing to her.

"She's already gaslighting her," Jenna told Clarkson. "Kids are the biggest gaslighters."

Cora's cute and joyful nature disguises her action, and Jenna knows it.

"She does it with the cutest voice," Barbara said. "And I bought it."

Jenna responded, "Yeah, that's gaslighting."

"So now, 15 years from now, she's been encouraged to act like this by her mother," Barbara said.

Jenna has two girls and one boy and spoke about how the "boy energy" emerged after her son, Hal, was born.

"Oh, my gosh. When Hal entered the equation, it was like, we didn't even know what to do," Jenna Bush Hager said. "It was like all this boy energy that our house kind of needed, you know?

"But boys are like Tasmanian devils," responded Clarkson, who has a daughter and son.

Jenna shared that Hal was a "New York City rat firefighter" for Halloween this year.

"Which is kind of awesome," she said, with Clarkson agreeing.