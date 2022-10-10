Bus drivers hailed as heroes for saving baby after car was stolen with him inside

Two Michigan bus drivers are being called heroes after they worked together to rescue a 2-year-old child on the side of the road who had been inside of a stolen vehicle.

The Kentwood Police Department said in a statement officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen with a 2-year-old child inside around 8:10 a.m. on Oct. 4 in Kentwood.

A few minutes later, police received another call that the child had been located on the side of a nearby road — thanks in part due to the quick thinking of Kelloggsville Public Schools bus drivers.

David Skinner, a bus driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools, told NBC affiliate WOOD of Grand Rapids he came across parents flagging him down around 8 a.m. while driving his daily route.

"They screamed at me that somebody had stolen their car with their baby in it," Skinner said. "So immediately I got on the phone with 911."

After calling 911, Skinner said he got on the school bus radio frequency to alert other drivers to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle with the child inside.

Another bus driver, Sue Figueroa, heard Skinner's call and realized she had just passed a child wrapped up in a blanket on the side of the road. When she called to alert the other drivers, Kristin Nickelson, the school district’s director of transportation, told her to immediately turn around, Nickelson told WOOD.

Figueroa was able to pick up the child, a baby boy, Nickelson said. Kentwood Police said the child was returned to his parents unharmed.

Jim Alston, superintendent of Kelloggsville Public Schools, told NBC News in a statement Skinner, Figueroa and Nickelson "all did a great job getting this two-year-old back with his parents."

"It was probably the longest four to six minutes (of the mom’s) life," Nickelson said. "This could have been worse. ... That mom was so scared, and I just can’t imagine what it would have been like not knowing where your baby was."

She called Skinner and Figueroa heroes for their quick actions that day.

"I don’t know if we’re heroes," Skinner said. "Drivers are very attentive to all the kids in the neighborhoods while we’re picking them up. And if they see something odd or strange, they’re real quick to get on the radio and holler back."

"I’m just glad her kid is home safe," he continued. "Cars are replaceable. But I’m glad her child’s home. It was a good day and a good outcome."

Police said they located the stolen vehicle in Grand Rapids shortly after it was stolen. Capt. Ryan VanderVeen of the Kentwood Police Department told NBC News there have not been any arrests in the case.