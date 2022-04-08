Anderson Cooper reveals how he gets his two sons to bond

Anderson Cooper has come up with a funny strategy to get his 23-month-old son Wyatt to bond with 8-week-old baby brother Sebastian.

The “Anderson Cooper 360°” host stopped by the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night and revealed that had been “worried” about his sons getting along based on his childhood with late brother, Carter Vanderbilt Cooper.

“I was really worried about this,” Cooper said after Colbert displayed a photo of the journalist smiling as a baby next to his disgruntled older brother.

Cooper, 54, explained, “When I was growing up, when I came, my brother was 2 years and like four months older and every childhood photo I have is I’m very happy as a little baby and my brother’s chewing the inside of his lip.”

So, Cooper decided to take a different approach with Wyatt. He shared that he is doing a “slow roll with Sebastian.”

“I didn’t want Wyatt’s life to suddenly, cataclysmically change — and like there’s this crying baby,” he said. “Wyatt’s not on top of him every day. We go out a lot.”

He then mentioned the unique method he’s using to help them develop a relationship.

“Also, I’ve started doing this thing with Wyatt where we both sort of make fun of Sebastian,” he shared as the audience laughed.

The anchor added, “I mean, not in a bad way.”

When Colbert asked for an example, Cooper explained that he will mimic the voice of a baby when Sebastian cries and Wyatt has started to do it, too.

“Wyatt will look at me and I’ll look at him and I’ll go, ‘Wah! I’m a baby. I’m crying, I’m crying,’” he said in the voice of a toddler.

Colbert chimed in to compliment Cooper’s baby impersonation and quipped, “You guys have a common enemy. That’s what it is.”

He asked Copper, “You’re going to stop this before the child understands English, right?”

Cooper giggled and replied, “Of course I’m going to stop it.”

Colbert then showed a picture from Andy Cohen’s Instagram that went viral last week.

In the snap, Cohen’s son Ben, 3, and Wyatt are on the set of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.” Ben sits in his father’s famous hosting chair while Wyatt relaxes in the guest seat.

“This is while I was away,” Cooper told Colbert while looking at the photo.

The anchor described the two toddlers as friends and shared that Wyatt came over and had a playdate with Ben on Cohen’s set.

Cooper said both children looked like mini-me versions of their fathers.

“Ben is just smiling like he’s the host just like Andy — always happy and stirring s---,” the journalist said. “And whenever I’m a guest on Andy’s show, I’m staring at him with some confusion like why did I agree to be here? What am I doing here?”

Colbert asked if they had a good time and Cooper jokingly replied, “Yes and they got really drunk together. which is sad.”

In February, Cooper announced live on his CNN show that he had welcomed his second child with his best friend, Benjamin Maisani, named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

“He is healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups are to me adorable,” Cooper told viewers at the time. “He mostly just sleeps and eats, and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”