7-year-old found dead in washing machine in Texas home, hours after being reported missing

Police in the Houston area are investigating after a young boy was found dead inside a washing machine in his garage on Thursday.

In a press conference captured by local NBC affiliate KPRC, Lt. Robert Minchew of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit said the parents reported the boy missing at around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Minchew said the parents told investigators that Troy Khoeler, 7, had been missing since 4 a.m. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told KPRC the boy was found inside the top-load washing machine located inside the garage around 7:20 a.m.

He said after the boy's body was found, they called deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Minchew said the parents were both "separated and detained" as part of the investigation and that the boy had been a foster child who the parents had "possibly adopted in 2019."

He added that it wasn't clear if the boy got into the machine on his own and that he "could not comment" on the possibility of foul play. So far, no arrests have been made.

Thursday night, the Spring Independent School District commented on Troy's death to KPRC.

“Spring ISD is deeply saddened about the tragic passing of our student, Troy Khoeler," the district said in a release. "His death represents a great loss for our district, and we are providing ongoing counseling and grief services for students and staff members impacted by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."