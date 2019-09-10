Absence does indeed make the heart grow fonder.

Two-year-olds Maxwell and Finnegan, two best friends from New York City, were caught on camera racing toward and giving each other a big hug after they hadn’t seen each other in a few days.

The boys squealed in delight as they spotted each other and made a beeline toward one another, with arms spread wide open before they finally embraced and scampered down the sidewalk.

The boys go to music class together and always get fired up when they get to play.

The clip of the tots has gone viral.

“This is just so beautiful,” Maxwell’s father wrote on Facebook. “Finnegan + Maxwell= BESTIES!!! If we could all be like this.”