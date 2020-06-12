Todd Chrisley responds to racist comment on post featuring granddaughter

Todd Chrisley will not tolerate racist remarks, and he made his feelings clear to a woman who commented on a picture he shared this week on Instagram that featured the "Chrisley Knows Best" star and his biracial granddaughter Chloe.

The post features the grandpa and granddaughter staring earnestly at the camera.

"Silent Racism, I Love How God Made Me, and It's Enough. Today I am joined by surprise guest Chloe for a conversation about race and racism in America," he wrote in the caption. "Plus your questions about how the show affects regular life. #chrisleyconfessions OUT NOW on your nearest podcast app!"

But one person left this comment: "I'm sorry I don't like it marry your own color it really screws up the kids."

Over 5,000 of Chrisley's followers replied to that comment — and so did Chrisley. He clearly had his ire up over the statement, but responded in a tempered, calm manner: "Hello Patti, I hope that the Lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn't screw kids up, but ignorance and hater most certainly will," he wrote. "I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity."

Chrisley was granted full custody of Chloe, 7, who has appeared on "Chrisley Knows Best," in 2016; her father is Chrisley's son Kyle. During Chrisley's podcast, she spoke about being biracial, reported E! News.

"I have a Black mom and a white dad and I love how God made me," she said.

Added Chrisley, "Chloe needs to be involved in these conversations at 7 because she needs to know that this country — this world as they see her — they will see you as a Black girl."

He occasionally posts photos of her enjoying her days, like a recent trip to the beach in May.

"She’s always looking for the pearl, the world is your oyster sweet girl," he wrote in the caption.