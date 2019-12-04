TODAY threw Dylan Dreyer a surprise baby shower! See the adorable pics

Sign up for our newsletter

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera are expecting the arrival of baby No. 2 in January, but what our meteorologist-and-more didn’t expect was the baby shower her TODAY family threw for her Tuesday.

When Dylan arrived at the Fishbowl game room at New York’s Dream Midtown hotel, she thought she was walking into a holiday-themed photo shoot.

But she soon realized that was just a ruse.

Surprise! Heidi Gutman / NBC

The big clue came when everyone yelled, “Surprise!” — as a video clip Al Roker shared on Instagram reveals.

“‘It’s a holiday promo shoot’ they said....then SURPRISE!!” Dylan wrote in her own post. “My @3rdhourtoday and @todayshow families threw me a surprise party to welcome in baby #2! … I feel so blessed and lucky to work with people I love!”

While there were plenty of photos taken, the only holiday the anchors and crew members were celebrating was the upcoming arrival of Dylan and Brian’s bundle of joy.

Dylan Dreyer's family is about to get bigger, and her TODAY family couldn't be happier. Heidi Gutman / NBC

They celebrated that in style, thanks to author, illustrator and party planner Darcy Miller, who designed the adorable bash, including the illustrations for the cake topper, decor and chocolate bar.

And when we say “adorable,” we really mean it!

As Sheinelle Jones said Wednesday morning, “The decorations were phenomenal!”

The sports theme started with sweet treats and played out across the party to celebrate Dylan's "second inning." Heidi Gutman / NBC

Dylan’s love of sports played out across a putting green cake from Butterfly Bakeshop and dozens of single-serving treats from Rebecca’s Cake Pops, crafted to look like golf balls, footballs, baseballs, tennis balls and basketballs, too.

There were “family forecast” cards inviting everyone to share tips from their own “baby playbooks” to help Dylan and co. prepare for their “second inning.”

Happiness is in the forecast. Heidi Gutman / NBC

Those even featured an illustration with the family’s “MVP,” aka Dylan and Brian’s almost 3-year-old son, Calvin.

And Calvin made another sweet appearance in the drawings that covered rows of chocolate candy bars, which according to Al tasted as good as they looked — and they looked so good that Jenna Bush Hager told Dylan she should use the image for her Christmas cards this year.

Another peek at Dylan's delicious treats! Heidi Gutman / NBC

The drawing also showed a carriage to represent Calvin's baby brother on the way.

Speaking of carriages, when Baby Boy Fichera gets here, he’ll ride around in style. Just take a look at Dylan’s group gift — a UPPAbaby Vista double stroller and Mesa car seat.

Baby No. 2 already has a sweet set of wheels. Heidi Gutman / NBC

Al said that set of high-tech baby carriers, which easily convert with the touch of a couple of buttons, left him feeling a little broody.

“I thought it’s almost worth having another kid just to get this stuff,” he told Dylan. “The technology is amazing.”

Of course, the best gift of all — for everyone in attendance — was just the chance to get together for such a joyful occasion.

The 3rd hour of TODAY gang showered Dylan with lots of love. Heidi Gutman / NBC

It was so great, it even brought tears to Dylan’s eyes when her hubby showed up to join in the fun. And as Craig Melvin mentioned on the show, “She never cries.”

Mom and dad, Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera, have so much to celebrate. Heidi Gutman / NBC

“Brian can’t keep a secret,” Dylan said of the tender moment. “So the fact that he walked in — I wasn’t expecting him to be there at all, because he would have mentioned something to me.”

Thanks for keeping it all hush-hush, Brian.

And congratulations! We can’t wait to meet the newest member of the family.