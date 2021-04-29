Hey moms, how are you doing? No, really: How are you?

The pandemic has been bad for everyone, but the financial and emotional burdens have hit women and moms particularly hard. The recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been labeled a "shecession" due to the massive number of women who have dropped out of the workforce in the past year.

And moms at home, whether working another job or not, have disproportionately borne the responsibility for child care. The past year has seen a LOT of family togetherness, which can be a good thing, but can also feel smothering.

We want to know how moms feel about parenting after a year of the pandemic. If you're a mom, please take a few minutes to answer these eight questions and tell us what you think.

