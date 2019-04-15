Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 15, 2019, 6:54 PM GMT By TODAY

Moms are the best: They know the right thing to say or do when you're hurt or feeling sad. At any big life event or celebration, they are your loudest cheerleaders. Above all else, mothers are selfless, always thinking of others instead of themselves.

TODAY

Do you know a magnificent mother who deserves to be praised and celebrated? What makes her so special? Tell us in the form below and she could be part of a special Mother's Day brunch, happening on the TODAY plaza Friday, May 10.