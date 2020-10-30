TODAY hosts reveal their kids' Halloween costumes

It’s hard to top the Halloween costumes worn by the TODAY family, but if there’s anyone who can do it, it’s their actual family.

While talking about the Broadway-themed costumes (and still wearing them!) they revealed Friday on TODAY, several of the show’s hosts shared what their own children will wear for Halloween on Saturday.

Craig Melvin said he will be a werewolf because son Delano, 6, will be a wolf, while daughter Sibby, 3, and wife Lindsay will be witches.

Witches and werewolves! Craig's family is ready to scare you! TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager, who earlier Friday posted photos of her kids dressed up as a fairy, astronaut and a deer in what she called “a dry run,” said she and husband Henry don’t have costumes but noted daughters Mila, 7, and Poppy, 5, will be Elsa and Anna from "Frozen."

"He's a real boy," Jenna gushed when the other TODAY hosts noted how big Hal, 1, has gotten.

Jenna said her kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal, had a Halloween "a dry run" before the real festivities on Saturday. TODAY

As for Hoda Kotb, she and her family are celebrating with a theme.

"We're doing the whole 'Sesame Street' all over again, but we always get fresh shirts, fresh everything," she said.

Hoda noted her mother and daughter Hope, 1, will be Cookie, while Haley, 3, will be Abby and fiancé Joel Schiffman will be Big Bird.

Hoda and her family will hope to do "Sesame Street" proud this Halloween. TODAY

Did Savannah Guthrie’s decision to get dressed as Elphaba from “Wicked” inspire her daughter? Savannah said Vale, 6, will be a witch, noting she’s been asking for two months to dress up as such. Her son, Charley, 3, will be a "construction helper."

Savannah said daughter Vale has been itching to be a witch. TODAY

Sheinelle Jones said daughter Clara, 8, created her own bunny costume with a skirt that the 3rd hour of TODAY co-host had planned on donating

"She's like, 'Oh, no, I can still fit it.' I'm like, 'Really? OK,'" Sheinelle explained.

Sheinelle's daughter, Clara, took matters into her hands to make her bunny costume. TODAY

She said sons Kayin, 11, and Uche, 8, are still hard at work on their Fortnite costumes.

Dylan Dreyer’s sons, Calvin, 3, and Oliver, 8 months, have chosen costumes that are truly out of this world.

Dylan said Calvin will be an astronaut and have some help from little brother Oliver. TODAY

"They’re both going to be astronauts," she told the team.

And while the kids are looking forward to Halloween, Al Roker couldn't help but reminisce when he shared a photo of son Nick, 18, from a few years back.

Blast from the past! Al shared one of son Nick's costumes inspired by the show "Bob's Burgers." TODAY

"Nick wanted to be Bob from 'Bob's Burgers.' He got the wig, the mustache, the whole nine yards and a fake burger that he walked around with," he said while flashing a photo of the two of them together.