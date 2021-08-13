Savannah posts family pics for Vale's birthday: 'You make my heart soar with pride'

Savannah Guthrie officially has herself a 7-year-old!

Savannah sent birthday wishes to her daughter Vale on Friday with a sweet series of five photos on Instagram showing cute family moments and some summer fun.

"Our girl. Our sunshine. Our heart," Savannah wrote. "This sweet angel has delighted her whole family from the moment she came into the world, bright and early, 7 years ago TODAY! Happy Birthday, Vale. You are altogether lovely. You make my heart soar with pride and thanks to God every single day. ❤️"

Savannah shared shots of Vale enjoying some ice cream, hanging out on the playground, spending time with her mom and dad, and enjoying an ice pop on a day at the beach with her younger brother, Charley.

In honor of her birthday last year, Savannah shared a series of shots of Vale from when she was just a baby.

Vale is now getting ready to start second grade after enjoying a fun summer that even included a personalized message to her and Charley, 4, from her superheroes, the U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics team, that left her "overwhelmed."

Savannah also shared some candid photos of her Facetime sessions with Vale and Charley while she was in Tokyo for the Olympics last month.

While she was in Japan, Savannah said she found a clever and sweet way to make the time difference work for her kids. “I always tell them, 'I'm sending my sun to you,' and, 'Catch the moon. It's coming your way," she told People.