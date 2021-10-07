TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer's baby Rusty leaves hospital

Little Rusty has left the building. The hospital building, that is.

On Thursday, proud dad Brian Fichera posted the happy news to Instagram.

"He’s coming home!" the dad of three wrote alongside a misty-eyed selfie of himself and his wife, TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, in the car. "Driving home 13 inches an hour on the FDR with fish swimming in my eyes like I just watched the end of Forrest Gump, My Girl and ET combined."

The couple welcomed their third son, Russell James Fichera, on Sept. 29. He joins older brothers Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 1.

Late last month, Dylan shared that her water broke six weeks early and that their little guy would arrive earlier than expected.

“Just a little update as you won’t be seeing me on @todayshow or @3rdhourtoday for a while,” the 3rd hour co-host wrote on Sept. 28.

After his arrival, Dylan revealed her youngest son would be spending time in the neonatal intensive care unit at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where she delivered him.

"The NICU nurses and doctors are indescribable...through all this we never felt scared or worried," she shared on Instagram alongside a carousel of baby Rusty in the hospital. "My heart aches having to leave here without Rusty but I also feel better knowing he’ll continue to be monitored and remain in the best hands."

Dylan revealed in May that she and Brian were expecting a baby this November and later discovered the baby's gender in an on-air reveal.