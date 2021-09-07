TODAY is looking for parents to attend their Coronavirus and the Classroom Town Hall

On Monday, September 13th, TODAY is hosting a one-of-a-kind Coronavirus and the Classroom Town Hall live on the plaza. TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will tackle the biggest return-to-school issues with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona.
TODAY is looking for parents to attend this ticketed event.
If you’re able to be on the plaza on Monday, September 13th from 6:00am-9:00am, fill out the form below.
Members of the crowd may have the opportunity to ask Dr. Walensky or Secretary Cardona a question, so please include a question in your submission below.
Please note: All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance, and all guests must be 12 years or older to attend. "Fully vaccinated” means at least 14 days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be your physical vaccination card, which shows a US approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson), along with a valid form of photo ID.
Please note: A producer will contact you to confirm your spot in the Town Hall. If you do not hear back from a producer, you’re still welcome to attend in the general plaza audience that morning.
Helpful Info:
• There are no restrooms on the plaza. Fans are advised to use the restrooms prior to arrival.
• Our TODAY broadcast happens rain or shine. However, if inclement weather becomes especially challenging and/or dangerous the outdoor portion of our show may be affected.
• Guests requiring special accommodation should proceed to the front of the check-in line and alert the TODAY plaza staff or security of their needs.
• All crowd members will go through a security checkpoint upon arrival. Do not bring any large items, such as luggage. TODAY reserves the right to deny admission at any time, for any reason.
