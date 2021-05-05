How the TODAY anchors are teaching kindness at home

It’s cool to be kind! Just ask Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvinand Sheinelle Jones. In a new interview with Parents magazine, the co-hosts of the 3rd hour of TODAY shared their strategies for fostering compassion and empathy at home. Read on for their top tips:

Craig Melvin

A little sibling rivalry is par for the course. But Craig and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, are showing their son, Delano, 7, and daughter, Sybil, 4, that there are ways to stay respectful.

“If the siblings are engaged in an act that’s not so nice, we’ll say, ‘Del, are you being kind to Sibby?’ Or ‘Sibby, are you being kind to Del?’ Craig, who is featured on the June cover of Parents, explained. “If Del is trying to one-up his sister or diminish something she’s done, I’ll say, ‘Son, don’t steal your sister’s sunshine.’ So those are two popular sayings in our house.”

Al Roker

Though “sorry” doesn’t change whatever has happened, Al and his wife, Deborah Roberts, believe it’s important to hold ourselves accountable.

“Listen to one another,” the dad of Courtney, 33, Leila, 22, and Nick, 18, told Parents. “And try to know when you need to say ‘sorry.’”

Dylan Dreyer

Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, are instilling manners and gratitude habits in their sons, Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 16 months.

“We’re building foundations of kindness: ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ looking someone in the eye when they say hello,” Dylan revealed. “Every time Calvin does this, we say his ‘kindness spot’ is growing, and he’s so proud of himself.”

Sheinelle Jones

“I emphasize that kindness starts at home,” Sheinelle said. “It starts when you wake up and say ‘Good morning’ to each other and are kind to your siblings.”

Sheinelle, who shares 11-year-old Kayin and 8-year-old twins Clara and Uche, with husband Uche Ojeh, also created a gratitude jar filled with things that her family is thankful for.

Al, Dylan, Craig and Sheinelle will be judges for Parents' America’s Kindest Families contest, which is looking to celebrate a family that best exemplifies what it means to be kind.

The winner will be featured on the cover of Parents and receive a cash prize of $10,000. Three runners-up will appear in an upcoming issue and receive $1,000.

Submit your nomination at Parents.com before May 31, 2021.