Our TODAY anchors want to wish you a Merry Christmas!

And how are they doing that? Why, with adorable photos taken with their families that highlight some of the sweetest parts of the holiday.

Savannah Guthrie's pair, Vale, 5, and Charles, 3, are ready to feed both Santa and the reindeer — or, perhaps, just Santa on a diet.

"Ready for you know who!!! Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night," Savannah wrote in the caption.

Speaking of feeding Santa and his trusty companions, Dylan Dreyer gave us a throwback of a note she scribbled in 1994, placed where there was no chance the big man would miss it: On a paper plate!

"Dear Santa, Merry Christmas!" the plate reads. "I hope you enjoy your snack. Don't forget to give the other snack to your reindeer because they need to have a lot of energy for the long trip. Thank you for all the gifts. Even though I did(n't) see them because I'm asleep (Ha!) I'm thanking you in advance because I'll never be able to tell you in person. Please write back. Love you, Dylan"

OK, that is impossibly sweet. In the caption, modern-day Dylan referred to her son Calvin, 3: "My mom found this note I left for Santa when I was little. I can't wait to bake cookies with Calvin tomorrow and start the tradition with him! And we’ll have to leave something special for his reindeer too!"

Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb shared her fiancé Joel, helping Haley, 2, ensure the tree is fully decorated (we figure baby Hope will get more in on the holiday next year).

"Santa... we ready," Hoda wrote. (Be sure to click on the image to see some more fun family pictures!)

Jenna Bush Hager shared some sweet photos with her trio of Margaret, 6, Poppy, 4, and Hal, 4 months a few days before Christmas (click on the photos to see more, including one with husband Henry).

"Happiest Hal-i-days!!!! 2019 sure has been sweet!! Thanks to all of you for your kindness and well wishes this year! May your days be warm and bright," she wrote in the caption.

And on Christmas Day itself, she posted the annual group picture at the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas. The gang always gathers in front of the same stone cross.

"Merry Christmas from the family! Wishing you love and light this day and always!" she wrote.

Craig Melvin checked in a few days before Christmas, showing his children Delano, 5, and Sybil, 3, with their grandmother.

"A blessing Del and Sibby get to spend so much time with their grand grandma Vee. She makes 90+ look easy. She brought out sticker books and talked Star Wars," he wrote.

Sheinelle Jones posted a lovely family portrait taken in Central Park (we're pretty sure) with her husband Uche, plus children Kayin 10, and Uche and Clara, 7.

"Merry Christmas! From my family to yours," she wrote.

We couldn't agree more! A wonderful holiday to families of all kinds!