May 12, 2019, 4:09 PM UTC / Updated May 12, 2019, 4:12 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

In honor of Mother's Day, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey joined "Saturday Night Live" host Emma Thompson during her opening monologue for a hilarious chat about mom phrases and what they actually mean.

For instance, when a mom tells her kids she wants to hang out in the backyard on Mother's Day and maybe get a massage, what she's really trying to say is: "How does one buy weed?" Poehler joked.

When your mom says: "Ooh, I like that shirt!" Fey revealed your mom really means: "Oh, I think I bought you that shirt!"

Most moms have probably found themselves saying: "I love all my kids the same." But what she really means is: "Your sister is winning!" Poehler said.

There are also regional differences to decode. Thompson, who is British, said the word "splendid" is "sort of like our aloha" in the United Kingdom.

It can mean: "I'm sad. I'm happy. How are you? You embarrass me. I'm crazy. I'm drunk," she said.

The hilarious and relatable segment ended on a sweet note just in time for Mother's Day. Most mothers are familiar with the lines like: "You are driving me crazy!" and "Why do you have to be so stubborn?"

It turns out, there's a sweet meaning.

The three moms revealed what those lines really mean — that they love their children.