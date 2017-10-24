'Time flies!' Celine Dion shares rare pic of twins on their 7th birthday

share tweet pin email

Céline Dion is proud of her twin boys — so proud, she’s shared a rare pic of them on their 7th birthday.

On Monday, the pop superstar shared an adorable photo with her youngest sons, Eddy and Nelson Angélil, taken at their Michael Jackson-themed birthday bash. Check out the boys' black dance shoes, glittering sequined socks and Dion’s dapper MJ-style fedora.

"Can’t believe you are already seven years old," the Canadian chanteuse wrote on Instagram and Facebook. "Time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I'm so proud of all of my boys!"

The twins’ big brother, René-Charles Angélil, 16, also joined in the fun, sharing an action shot of the trio. And, it’s clear Eddy and Nelson picked up a move or two while watching footage of the King of Pop, who passed away the year before they were born.

Dion revealed in April that she’s taken to sleeping at night with her youngest sons since their father, René Angélil, died of cancer in January 2016 just 11 days before her oldest's 15th birthday.

"I organize myself to not feel lonely,” she explained in an interview with The Sun. “So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins."

"When it’s time for them to say they want their room, their room’s ready," the Grammy winner added.

All three of her boys have helped her heart to go on after her husband's passing, shared Dion.

"They are comforting me a lot," she said. "I need them. ... I need them close."