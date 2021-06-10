A teen who appeared on the third season of "Supernanny USA" is thanking Jo Frost, the Supernanny herself, for turning her "into a good kid."

Hailey Amouri, now 18, was 4 years old when her family was featured on the series. Each episode of the show focused on one family who struggled with their children. In the case of the Amouri family, Amouri and her three young siblings would often sneak out of the house unsupervised. Frost was also surprised to find Amouri listening to inappropriate rap music on her mother's MP3 player.

The episode also showed Amouri having a temper tantrum and breaking a toddler gate after her father, who spent much of his time working, said he couldn't play with her.

Amouri shared a video compilation of several show clips on TikTok in mid-May, including a moment where she says "Jo Jo (Frost) is nice."

"To the British lady that turned me into a good kid," Amouri wrote, adding in the video's caption that the Supernanny "has my childhood."

The video quickly went viral, racking up over eight million views and thousands of comments. Many were excited to see the teen's update.

"This is adorable," wrote one user. "Supernanny really out here saving lives."

Another user said that they would love to see a "series of the kids from" the Supernanny shows "all grown up."

One commenter said that their father had threatened to call Frost when they were misbehaving as a child.

"I used to have nightmares about her," Amouri responded.

In a second TikTok video, Amouri showed that she had actually been able to reconnect with Frost over Instagram.

"Look at you! Beautiful," wrote Frost in a message to the teen. "Send my love to your family xxx."

"OMG! Thank you!!! So excited to hear from you!" Amouri responded. "Miss you and love you."

Amouri also shared an update about her father, referencing the scene where she broke the gate because he couldn't play with her.

"Before I couldn't convince him to play with me but at least now he makes tiktoks with me," Amouri joked, alongside a video of her father and herself doing a TikTok dance.

