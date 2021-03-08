Meet the TikTok star who became a celebrity by quizzing preschoolers

TikTok personality La’Ron Hines thought nothing could top Beyoncé sending him a huge box full of Ivy Park clothing. Then Hines, known for his popular “Are You Smarter Than a Preschooler?” videos, was asked to appear at the 2021 Golden Globes last month.

La'Ron Hines and his young friends filmed a segment for the 2021 Golden Globes. La'Ron Hines

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were the ones who requested the model and social media star.

“A producer called and said that Tina and Amy are really big fans and they wanted to include me in the virtual show,” Hines, 19, told TODAY Parents.

For the segment, Hines gathered a handful of children from his mom and dad’s day care center in Mississippi to ask them questions about the nominees.

Of course, Ja’Bria McCullum, Hines’ 4-year-old godsister and a regular in his TikTok videos, was prominently featured in the sketch.

“How many people were in 'The Chicago 7'?” Hines asked.

“500,” Ja’Bria replied, with certainty.

“What is ‘Ozark’?” Hines questioned

“Ozark is the Cookie Monster to the cookie jar,” Ja’Bria responded.

According to Hines, the outtakes from the sketch are even more hilarious. He plans to treat his fans to those in the future.

Hines, who had been living in Los Angeles, moved back home when the COVID-19 epidemic hit last year. That’s when he began spending time at the Kids R Us Learning Center in Brookhaven, Mississippi. His mother, Katrina Hines, was the one who encouraged him to start filming the preschoolers.

“She said, ‘It would be so funny if you got the kids involved,’” he recalled. “She was right. Everybody had a good time and that first video really took off. My TikTok really started blowing up. I had a following before, but nothing like I do now.”

Hines said the kids see him as a fun big brother or "the cool uncle." At 19, he isn’t thinking about having any little ones of his own — at least not for a while. Hines wants to attend college first.

“My parents are firm believers that you you always have to have a backup plan,” Hines explained. “I’d love a career in show business, but I’m also interested in studying skin care and dermatology.”

Hines has a team of devoted fans cheering him on.

“Gabrielle Union follows me,” he raved. “And Hailey Bieber. Whenever she likes my videos, I go insane.”

