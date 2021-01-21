TikTok grandma goes viral for enthusiastic cooking videos

Barbara Costello is proof that you’re never too old to learn something new.

When her daughter, Liz Ariola of the popular mom blog ‘Mrs. Nipple,’ found out she was pregnant with her third child at the beginning of the pandemic, Costello moved in.

“She was quite sick with morning sickness,” the 72 year-old Connecticut-based grandma told TODAY Parents. “I have always helped Liz with the kids so I relocated during quarantine.”

Despite morning sickness, Ariola was determined to break into TikTok and recruited her mom.

“With Liz trying to launch her TikTok channel and feeling lousy, I agreed reluctantly to film only three recipes since we were stuck inside with two toddlers for days on end,” Costello said. “Really, I actually agreed because my daughter wouldn’t take no for an answer. I assumed that I was on the hook for a few videos and that would be that.”

No one could have predicted what happened after Costello posted her first video, an old family recipe for Greek chicken and potatoes.