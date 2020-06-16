Teach kids to identify the "smallest acts of courage" necessary in difficult situations

One of the most chilling questions in the TikTok challenge is the last one: "Put a finger down if something bad happened to you, and the men who were around who you thought would protect you... didn't."

More often than not, the young women in the videos respond by putting a finger down.

"What parents do not always understand is that there is a tremendous amount of really complicated social dynamics — coupled with a large amount of anxiety — in a moment when a young man has to make a decision about interfering when his friends are being disrespectful, abusive, or sexually assaulting a young woman," said Wiseman. "Those moments are really about power — power between the boys."

We don't talk enough about those moments with our sons, she said. "Parents say to me, 'My kid could never do X. He's a good boy.'"

But Wiseman warned that dismissing your son as a "good boy" means you don't parent him in a way to prepare him for situations in which he has to face social and ethical pressures to do the right thing and stand up for a friend in trouble.

She suggested sitting your sons down when they are 12 or 13 years old and telling them, "You might see this, or you might never see this, but if you do... "

"The question to ask is, 'What do you think you can do in that moment to be proud of yourself?'" Wiseman said. And it need not be a grand, cinematic gesture, either, she added.

"I tell kids, 'Find the smallest act of courage required to do the right thing,'" said Wiseman — whether it is a text to a trusted adult or a whisper in the ear of another friend to get help changing the dynamic in a room.