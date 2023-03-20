A slide in the kitchen? See this family’s playful addition that’s gone viral on TikTok

The functioning indoor slide of the Van Cleave family’s Denver home certainly means their future guests will get a wild ride when they visit.

On March 16, Salena Van Cleave, 36, went viral on TikTok when she shared a post featuring the construction of her family’s new home. The video features the family’s kitchen after cabinet installation and shows Van Cleave’s daughter, 11-year-old Padme, as she opens a discreet set of cabinet doors to reveal a slide hidden in the interior.

“Slide update… the cabinets are in!!!!” she captioned the post, which featured a handful of aptly named tags, including “#hiddenslide,” “#dreamhouse,” and “#coolhous.”

“Watch your adult guests become children when they see this,” one user commented.

“I could foresee me throwing the kids’ toys down the slide in (an) effort to clean up before family comes over,” another wrote.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Van Cleave says the slide is more about fun and family than convenience.

“I never thought this TikTok would blow up to be as big as it is,” she says of her most recent video of the slide, which now has over 4.9 million views.

“It’s kind of unreal,” she adds. “My kids now call me TikTok famous.”

According to Van Cleave, her family began building their new home almost a year ago. It was the enthusiasm of Padme and her other daughters, 16-year-old Luci and 8-year-old Inara, over a potential indoor slide that ultimately pushed her and her husband to commit to installing one.

“We were just kind of looking around on Pinterest, and my daughter had pinned some slides in the house,” she explains.

Designing the house’s layout, Van Cleave explains, gave her a chance to see that there was room for the slide, which cost a pretty penny. She tells TODAY.com that it cost some $10,000 plus the additional costs for installation.

Building the slide, which goes from the kitchen into the basement, required a team of construction workers. It also called for the slide company’s expertise to ensure the proper safety protocols were followed.

By the end of May, the Van Cleaves hope to move in and enjoy their new slide, among other unique and hidden installments. According to Van Cleave, their home will also be outfitted with a concealed pantry, a bookshelf hidden in a door and a movie theater.

“When we started building this house, we really wanted all the kids to participate in building it because it is our ‘forever home.’ And hopefully, one day, our grandkids can use this slide," Van Cleaves says.

While unique and utterly playful, the Van Cleaves aren’t alone as a family who installed a slide worthy of a recreation park into their home.

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon filmed his show from his own home, ending each episode by exiting on a slide.