Watch out golf world, there's another young Woods making waves on the course.

It also doesn't hurt that he has a 15-time major champion caddying for him.

Charlie Woods, 11, ran away with a U.S. Kids Golf event over the weekend in Florida, winning the nine-hole tournament by five strokes with his father, Tiger Woods, serving as his caddy.

Last weekend, @TigerWoods was playing in the @PGAChampionship. This weekend, he caddied for son Charlie in a @uskidsgolf event. pic.twitter.com/nxhyttuXI2 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 17, 2020

Charlie shot 3-under par — with a trio of birdies and no bogeys — to bring home the victory at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City.

Charlie Woods mowed down some kids last weekend in a local US Kids Golf event in Florida. Shot 3-under 33 for 9 holes to win by 5! pic.twitter.com/d6hjL2aJWL — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 16, 2020

Watching the father-son bond on the course brought back memories of Tiger's relationship with his own father, the late Earl Woods, who guided his son's career from the moment Tiger became a golf prodigy at 5 years old.

Tiger, who also serves as Charlie's coach, spoke with Golf Digest last month about watching his son's game blossom.

"I wish I had his move."@TigerWoods talks about coaching his son Charlie and what they’re working on. Watch the full video: https://t.co/fMDSsqfkdZ pic.twitter.com/igqkP2v4Tn — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 10, 2020

“I’m still winning … for now. He’s starting to get into it," Woods said. "He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there, you know, and just be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad."

Memories of Tiger and Earl, who died at 74 in 2006, also resurfaced when Tiger won his fifth Masters title last year. After the final putt, he shared a big hug with Charlie, similar to the one he shared with Earl when he won his first green jacket in 1997.

Tiger Woods hugging his father Earl after winning his first Masters title in 1997 and hugging his son Charlie after winning his fifth title in 2019. AP / Reuters

"Charlie and I have been playing quite a bit together," Woods told Golf World. "In the backyard generally every night we go out and have putting matches. The winner gets to keep the green jacket in the closet."