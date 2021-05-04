Tiffany Haddish is taking parenting classes to adopt older kids

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is serious about starting a family.

“I’m taking parenting classes to adopt,” Haddish, 41, told E! News on Monday. “I’m looking at five and up, really like seven. “I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and wanted them.”

It's not surprising that Haddish is interested in older child adoption. In her 2017, memoir, "The Last Black Unicorn," Haddish chronicled her experience in foster care from age 13 to 18, and wrote that she had a first or second grade reading level until the ninth grade.

“I just want to bring to them survival skills, share everything that I know with them,” Haddish said on herboyfriend Common's podcast in Nov. 2020. “I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at, like, 7."

Haddish does not plan to have biological children, but revealed that she was an egg donor many years ago.

“When I was 21, I was really hard up with money and gave up a bunch of eggs,” she said while speaking with E! News. “So who knows? I might got some kids out in these streets. I doubt it though because I never got the bonus.”

Haddish added that she has no interest in hiring a surrogate, mainly because she doesn't want to undergo IVF.

“I don’t want to pay nobody to carry my baby either because then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff,” she said.

In a heartbreaking interview last year, Haddish shared that as a Black woman, she’s terrified to have kids because of racism.

“I would have to give birth to someone that looks like me… knowing that they’re going to be hunted or killed. Like, why would I put someone through that?” Haddish asked NBA star Carmelo Anthony on his “What’s in Your Glass” series.

“And white people don’t have to think about that, that’s something they don’t have to think about,” Haddish noted. “It’s time to talk about that.”

Haddish attended George Floyd’s memorial in June 2020. Floyd died at the age of 46 after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“The main thing that made me really want to be there is I have watched my friends be slaughtered by the police,” she said on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." “I have watched people be murdered in front of me as a 13-year-old, 14-year-old girl and there was nothing I could do except, ‘No, don’t do that!’ Yelling out.”