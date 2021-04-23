Marie Kondo welcomes baby No. 3: 'Over the moon'

Oh boy!

Marie Kondo just welcomed her third child, a baby boy, and shared the sweetest photo with her Instagram followers.

"It’s a boy! I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family. We are all doing well. Now comes the fun part -- spending this special time with our little guy. ✨🍼" Kondo wrote alongside a photo of one of her daughters cuddling up with her baby brother on a couch.

In less than a day, the post amassed over 280,000 likes and 4,000 comments, including one from author Candice Kumai, who wrote "Congrats Marie!! 🙌🙌🙌"

Kondo's lifestyle brand KonMari also commented. "Oh boy! We’re so excited. 💙✨"

The decluttering expert announced her pregnancy back in January and shared a photo of herself donning a pink dress and blue sweater while showing off her growing bump.

“I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way,” she captioned the post.

Kondo and her husband, Takumi Kawahara, already have two daughters, Satsuki and Miko, and this is the first son for the couple.

After Kondo's Netflix series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” premiered in 2018, she inspired many to hold onto possessions that "spark joy" and get rid of others that don't. A few months after the show's premiere, there was a noticeable increase in thrift store donations around the country. She even helped TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager tackle her daughter Poppy's closet in 2019.

In addition to her successful Netflix show, Kondo is also the bestselling author of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” and she also released a children’s picture book that teaches kids how to declutter in 2019.

