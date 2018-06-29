Tia Mowry reveals newborn daughter's name and face in adorable video

share tweet pin email

Worth the wait!

"Sister, Sister" alum Tia Mowry is finally letting fans get a look at her adorable newborn baby daughter, whose name, we now know, is Cairo Tiahna Hardrict.

On Friday, Mowry shared a short Instagram video that shows off her baby girl's sweet little face. "I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life loving this little one," she captioned it.

And, really, who can blame her? Little Cairo Tiahna, who was born on May 5, looks precious in her cute red sweater with a tiny silver bow in her hair.

In a longer video on her Facebook page, the actress explained Cairo's name, revealing it was inspired by her hubby, Cory Hardrict.

"Cairo, it basically means victorious," she shared. "My husband, he was in the air flying and he always feels like he's closer to his mother when he's up in the air, and he said when he was flying he had seen the letters A-I-R in the sky. He said he wanted the baby's name to have those letters."

Cairo's middle name, Tiahna, also contains her mother's name in it — a beautiful touch.

But Cairo's not the only one who got special attention this week. The couple's oldest child, son Cree, celebrated his seventh birthday on Thursday. Mowry shared a balloon-filled party pic from Cree's big day that shows him smiling as he cuddles up to his mom and his baby sister.

Here's to Cairo, Cree and the whole family!