Tia Mowry lost 68 pounds since giving birth — and has a message for moms

Tia Mowry is proud that she took her time losing extra weight from her pregnancy.

The former "Sister, Sister" star shared a photo of her slim new look Tuesday on Instagram and in her caption, she revealed she lost 68 pounds since welcoming baby daughter Cairo, 2, in May 2018.

"I've lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter. I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree," wrote Mowry, who posed in denim short shorts and a gray turtleneck.

The 42-year-old actor, who also rocked a few gray curls in her pic, went on to remind new moms to ignore the pressure to lose pregnancy weight quickly.

"To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s," she wrote.

Mowry was pregnant with Cairo when she took this photo with husband, Cory Hardrict, in March 2018 in Culver City, California Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Mowry's fans commented to tell her she looked fabulous — and to thank her for sharing her post-pregnancy wisdom.

"Exactly, people don't understand it took 9 months to gain the weight gonna take much longer to lose it. You are looking great keep it up!💪💪," one wrote.

"You go Tia! Love that you did it for you and on your time!," gushed another.

The "Family Reunion" alum, who also shares a son, Cree, 9, with husband Cory Hardrict, 40, revealed in October 2019 that she was dropping pregnancy pounds on a timeline that worked for her.

"Checking in. #17months post pregnant. I did it my way and in my time. Many women feel the need to #snapback right away after they deliver. That was never the goal for me,” she wrote alongside a Instagram photo of herself in a blue unitard.

She also candidly revealed that she was fat-shamed during and after her pregnancy with Cairo.

"I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other? Instead of #love one another other? I will never understand that. I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it’s okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey," she wrote.

"Do not fold to societal pressures," she advised mothers everywhere. Mowry ended her post by saying she embraced her body just as it was.

"After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal," she wrote. "Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all me and I want you to love all of you too."