"Sister, Sister" alum Tia Mowry is the proud mama of a sweet little girl.

The 39-year-old actress and her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, 38, welcomed a daughter on Saturday. Mowry revealed the news with a joyful photo of herself and her newborn baby in their hospital bed.

"Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world! Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 oz 19.8 inches. We are in heaven," Mowry captioned a photo of herself gazing at her daughter.

The little girl joins big brother Cree, 6.

Mowry, who starred with her identical twin sister, Tamera Mowry, on the classic '90s sitcom "Sister, Sister," revealed she was pregnant last November with an adorable family portrait of her hubby and son kissing her baby bump.

Two months later, the author and lifestyle guru let fans know she was expecting a daughter in an elaborate gender reveal video. After teaching fans how to make scrumptious-looking cake pops with pink or blue filling, Mowry announced her own exciting news with a pink-filled pop.

"We are so excited!" said the bubbly star.

Congrats to Tia and her family on their new addition!