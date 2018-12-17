Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Sarah Jackson

Thomas Rhett recently modeled a lesson in how to parent kids who have different cultural backgrounds, and it was beautiful.

The 28-year-old country singer wore a pink polka-dotted silk bonnet to match with his daughter, 3-year-old Willa Gray, as they prepared for bed.

Rhett posted the photo of the two twinning in an Instagram post on Dec. 7.

"Just a little night cap," he captioned the photo.

Bonnets help prevent hair breakage and frizzing against pillow cases during sleep and are often part of hair care routines in black communities.

Fans were quick to show their appreciation for Rhett supporting his daughter's hair care needs.

"How amazing is this. Taking the time to make sure and acknowledge her culture and needs. I love this," one user commented.

"I love your music but this photo was why I started following you," another added.

Rhett posted an equally adorable father-daughter photo in celebration of Willa Gray's third birthday in November.

"Happy birthday sweet baby girl! How in the world are you 3 already?!?! I need to pause life cause it’s just moving too fast. I love you more than anything in the world," he captioned the post.

Rhett and his wife, Lauren, adopted Willa Gray, who was born in Uganda, in 2017. The couple also has another daughter, 1-year-old Ada James.