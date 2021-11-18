Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins welcome 4th child: ‘4 under 6 here we go!’

It’s another girl for Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins!

The country music star announced Wednesday on Instagram that Akins gave birth to the couple’s fourth daughter Monday.

“Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy,” he captioned a picture of himself, Akins and their new bundle of joy. “@laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!”

Rhett announced in May that he and Akins were expecting another baby. Lillie joins big sisters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months.

On his Instagram stories Thursday morning, the singer put a callout to followers for questions, writing, “Daddy’s on the night shift.. what questions y’all got?!” Among the queries he addressed was why they chose the name Lillie.

“We have always loved the names of flowers for this baby,” he wrote. “Particularly wild flowers.”

“how’s a baby so far with 3 other kids?” he was asked.

“Controlled chaos,” he replied.

“Were your other kiddos excited to meet their new sister??!” someone else asked.

“They were pumped!!!” he responded.

“Are you ready fir (sic) sleep deprivation?” someone asked.

“Bring it,” he wrote back.

Akins also announced the baby’s arrival on her own Instagram page with a sweet photo of her kissing Lillie.

“Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy,” she wrote.

She also gave some more context about why they named the baby Lillie, pointing to lyrics from a faith-based song inspired by Bible scriptures.

“'If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor How much more will He clothe you? If He watched over every sparrow How much more does He love you?’ lyrics from 'Jireh' by @elevationworship and @maverickcitymusic inspired by scriptures in Matthew 6 & Luke 12. Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us.”