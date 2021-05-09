Thomas Rhett, wife Lauren Akins announce they're expecting 4th child, reveal sex

The Rhett family is growing by one!

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, both revealed on Instagram Sunday that they are expecting their fourth child together. The 31-year-old country singer shared a photo of himself alongside his wife on Instagram who was holding her stomach as they smiled wide for the camera. In the caption, Rhett revealed how he actually announced the news during his show last night in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Well... we are pregnant again!” he began the caption. “Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌.”

He continued, joking, “feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table😭.”

Akins shared an adorable photo to celebrate on her own Instagram, with the couple each holding up four fingers to the camera.

“SURPRISE!!” she wrote in the caption. “he just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown) just in time for Mother’s Day 💕: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl 💗💗💗💗”

Rhett and Akins, who tied the knot in 2012, have three daughters: Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1. The childhood sweethearts adopted Willa, who was born in Uganda, in 2017 just months before they welcomed Ada into the world. Lennon Love was born in February 2020.

The “Die A Happy Man” singer and his wife opened up about Willa’s adoption during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last April. Akins told the host that she had been talking about adopting her entire life.

“My mom is actually adopted,” she explained. “I just thought it was really cool. And we had talked about it off and on, but it wasn’t something that we’d sat down and had a full-on adoption conversation.”

When Akins was in Uganda in 2016, she shared a photo on Instagram with one of the children she met when she was there.

“And when I finally got to FaceTime (Thomas) that night, I was telling him her story, ‘Babe, we know so many people who are trying to adopt right now, and this little girl needs a forever home,’” she explained, later adding, “I was so moved. The second I touched her, it was electric. I was like, ‘Oh, this little girl has just taken my heart.’ And I was like, 'Honey, we’ve got to find her her forever home. Like, I know that’s why I’m here — to get this girl to her home.’”

In a recent appearance on TODAY, Rhett got real about how nervous he is for the day when his daughters start dating, though he’s sure that he won’t go too hard on their significant others.

"I was riding around with a buddy of mine in Nashville. He's got a 15-year-old daughter, and I've got three and we were just having this conversation of what kind of dads we're gonna be like when our kids start to date," he recalled.

While the country singer just wants to make sure his daughters are treated well, he said it’s likely that he won’t make their potential significant others’ lives miserable.

He later added, “I think I would like to say that I would be like the tough dad but I'm probably gonna be a softie like 'Come in, come in, have some coffee, tell me about your life.’”